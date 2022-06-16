Emma Raducanu is reportedly set to skip the Eastbourne International, as her build up to Wimbledon hits yet another stumbling block.

Raducanu was 4-3 down in the first set of her first round tie against Viktorija Golubic when a side strain caused her to require medical assistance, before pulling out of the competition.

Eastbourne presents the final chance for the 19-year-old to gain match practice ahead of Wimbledon, but is yet to ask for a wild card entry.

She has until 4pm on Friday to request to play.

According to PA, Raducanu’s team are reportedly reluctant to let her play as she takes on her latest fight for fitness, in a year which has been blighted by injury.

Blister problems at the Australian Open were followed by a withdrawal in Guadalajara with a hip injury.

March saw Raducanu beaten in the first round at Indian Wells as she suffered from a stiff back, while blisters returned in the Billie Jean King Cup.

Back pain was an issue once more at the Italian Open, while her current side strain is leaving the reigning US Open champion in a tricky position going into the tournament where she won so many fans just one year ago.

Her victories over Vitalia Diatchenko, Marketa Vondrousova and Sorana Cirstea in London 12 months ago made her the youngest British woman to reach the last 16 of the tournament in the Open era.

This was followed by her magical Grand Slam win at the US Open, which saw Raducanu hit superstardom.

