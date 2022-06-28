Emma Raducanu revealed that her Wimbledon first-round victory over Alison Van Uytvanck was at least partly-inspired by Rafael Nadal.

Asked about her choice of clothing, the 19-year-old explained that the 22-time Grand Slam winner’s fighting spirit is a motivating factor for her and something she aims to replicate in her own game.

"I think Rafa just embodies fight, that sort of energy," said Raducanu.

"That's what I'm bringing in. I think that I have had a tough year, it's no secret. It is all worth it just to go out on Centre Court and get a win like that.

"I definitely am very happy to be here. All the lessons I've taken from the last year will only hold me in good stead for the future."

Raducanu made her Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon last year, reaching the fourth round before being forced to retire with breathing difficulties.

The teenager bounced back to make history by winning the US Open just months later.

Despite an injury-interrupted start to 2022, Raducanu hopes her lack of preparation does not hinder her chances of success at SW19.

“I didn't play tennis for two weeks, then this week I've hit like an hour a day,” she said. “My preparation wasn't necessarily the greatest.

"But I know that when it comes to the matches, I feel like I really switch on. I don't feel like I need a massive amount of preparation. Of course I do to build physically.

"I think a lot of it is mental and I definitely went out with the belief today. I know that I can compete with anyone on the other side of the court when I really go for it."

Victory over Van Uytvanck was extra special for Raducanu, coming on her first-ever appearance on the iconic Centre Court in front of partisan home support.

"It feels incredible. From the moment the doors opened, I completely cherished every moment. I feel like everyone is so behind me."

Raducanu will face Caroline Garcia in the second round.

