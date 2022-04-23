Tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou has admitted he was "shocked" by the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon.

Wimbledon announced on Wednesday that players from those two nations will not be allowed to compete at the championships this year, due to the two countries' involvement in the war on Ukraine and the potential fallout should they be drawn against Ukrainian opponents.

The ban includes Russian men's world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev and Belarusian women's world No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka.

But Mouratoglou said he disagreed with the decision, arguing that "everyone is against the war".

“Banning Russian and Belarusian players from playing at Wimbledon is a very shocking decision for me," Mouratoglou told Tennis Majors

"Leave the politics to the politicians. Of course, there is a war. Everyone is against the war, including players from Russia and Belarus."

Pundits have argued Russian and Belarusian players should be able to play as long as they condemn the war in eastern Europe, as opposed to a blanket ban.

But this could present issues regarding the safety of their families that remain in those countries.

And Mouratoglou argued those players have already said enough, without directly condemning the conflict.

"I understand the position of the Ukrainian players because there is war in their country, they have friends, family, who have been killed or who fear being killed tomorrow. I understand that they want very strong points from Russian and Belarusian players," he said.

"Now, if you're in their shoes, Russians and Belarusians, they have their families living in Russia and by saying something like that, like condemning the government, they are potentially putting their own family in trouble.

"So, I think Russian players and Belarusian players have said a lot already!

"They don't literally say it, but they say it. So I think that is the most they can do without taking any risks, too much risk for their own families."

Russian player Andrey Rublev wrote 'no war please' on a camera lens after his semi-final win at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February but still faces a ban from the tournament, and he has called Wimbledon's decision "discrimination" and "illogical".

“What is happening now is complete discrimination against us,” Rublev said.

“The reasons they gave us had no sense, they were not logical. Banning Russian or Belarusian players ... will not change anything."

