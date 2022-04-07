Serena Williams has signalled her intention to return to action in time for Wimbledon.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner has not played competitively since last year’s Wimbledon, with a leg injury keeping her out of last season’s US Open and the first major of 2022 in Australia.

But it would appear Mouratoglou may be needed in the Williams camp after the 40-year-old took to Instagram to confirm her plan is to return to top-level tennis.

Speaking alongside NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers in Miami, Williams said: “We’ve been talking about my comeback."

“He’s been hyping me up and getting me ready for Wimbledon. Can’t wait."

“Exciting.”

Since winning her most recent Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2017, Williams has been beaten in four major finals as she continues her quest to beat Margaret Court’s record of 24.

Due to her extended absence, Williams is ranked at 246 in the world.

