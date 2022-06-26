Felix Auger-Aliassime believes he is not far away from landing a first major title despite painful five-set losses in the first two Grand Slams of the year.

Auger-Aliassime lost to Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open and Rafael Nadal at the French Open.

The Canadian believes he can take confidence from his fourth round defeat to Nadal at Roland-Garros and that he is getting closer to winning his maiden Grand Slam.

“I felt like victory was not so far and when you feel that and you lose, it’s never easy to swallow,” Auger-Aliassime told the Guardian

“But it’s alright. At the end of the day, these last two Grand Slams have been very positive for me. I’ve shown great things.

"And I think it just means that I’m closer and closer to my goal.”

Auger-Aliassime will play Eastbourne finalist Maxime Cressy in the first round of Wimbledon which gets underway on June 27.

The 21-year-old believes he is edging closer to fulfilling his potential.

“I think there’s just more order in my game,” he said. “It’s more structured. I always had really high quality shots. But I think now I’m just more precise, more consistent.”

The world No. 9 added: “I think more and more, my vision is more clear.

“I have more clarity of the player I want to be and the improvements I need to do on the court in order to reach my full potential.”

