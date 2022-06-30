Coco Gauff is into round three of Wimbledon after an impressive straight sets win over Mihaela Buzarnescu.

The teenager, who burst onto the scene at just 15 when she beat Venus Williams in 2019, wowed the Centre Court crowd once more with a 6-2 6-3 win.

Gauff seized the early break leaving Buzarnescu trailing 3-1 after just 12 minutes.

Some devastating serving saw the 18-year-old a hold to love for 5-2 was followed by a break for the set.

The American was made to wait for the start of the second set as her opponent required a long comfort break.

The delay seemed to do little to halt Gauff’s momentum as she continued to put pressure on Buzarnescu’s serve while dominating on her own.

The Romanian’s resistance was finally broken as she sent a forehand wide on a lengthy rally for 5-3 and handing Gauff the opportunity to serve for the match.

Gauff raced through the final game with another hold to love, finishing with two stunning aces to bring the Centre Court crowd to their feet.

Her compatriot Amanda Anisimova awaits in round three.

"Honestly, when the schedule came out, I was shocked that we were on Centre," she said afterwards.

"I honestly didn't think I would play on this court until maybe like the quarters of semis if I made it that far. So pretty honoured to be on Centre Court today. Especially following Nadal.

"I think that's pretty special too. So thank you guys. I know it's been a long day for everybody so thanks for watching me play.

"I know that compared to three years ago, there's definitely a lot more people expecting me to win. But you know, I think 15 year old me would be proud that I'm still playing on Centre Court.

"Here was definitely the start of everything for me. So it's always special. And playing on this court, I think is probably one of the greatest privileges that I've ever gotten a chance to do. And I'm glad that I can keep doing it."

