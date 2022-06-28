Harmony Tan and Serena Williams produced one of the great Wimbledon matches as the former ended the latter's comeback in heartbreak, beating the seven-time champion 7-5 1-6 7-6(7) in an all-time classic.

"I'm so emotional now," Tan said after the shock victory.

"[Serena] is a superstar and when I was young I was watching her so many times on the TV.

"For my first Wimbledon, it's wow. Just wow.

"When I saw the draw I was really scared. Because it's Serena Williams, she a legend and I was like 'oh my god how can I play, and if I could win one or two games it was really good for me!'.

"I would like to thank everybody today and my team and my coach Nathalie Tauziat, who also played Serena. Thank you so much for being with me."

Tan started much the better as Williams’ rust of not having played a singles match since Wimbledon last year showed.

Tan used the court to her benefit, trying to get Williams moving to try and take advantage of her lack of match fitness.

But Williams stepped up a gear in the second set and her class came through as she blew Tan away 6-1 to take it to a decider.

Tan battled back in the second but a critical break from Williams gave her the chance to serve for the win, but her opponent broke back in dramatic fashion.

Both players had chances to take the win, but it was decided by a tie-break that was eventually taken by Tan in an epic three hour, 10 minute contest.

