Tennis

‘He is a different person!’ – Nick Kyrgios 'more focussed' than ever at Wimbledon, says Mats Wilander

Eurosport's Mats Wilander says the Wimbledon 2022 version of Nick Kyrgios is the "most focussed he has ever seen him", and believes it will take something special to knock the Australian out of the tournament. Kyrgios beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a fiery third-round encounter on Saturday night, and faces American Brandon Nakashima in the last 16.

00:00:40, an hour ago