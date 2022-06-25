Andy Murray says not many people still believe in him, but that Ivan Lendl’s continued backing “definitely helps” him as he navigates his return from long-term injury.

Murray was in decent form in his run to the Stuttgart Open final earlier in June, beating top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas as he won four straight-set matches in five days. However, he would suffer an injury scare in his loss in the final to Matteo Berrettini

The two-time Wimbledon winner would then pull out of the Championships at Queen’s owing to the abdominal injury that had flared up in the loss in Stuttgart.

However, on the eve of the third Grand Slam of the year, Murray said that his recuperation had gone well.

"Yeah, it has gone well,” said Murray. “Yeah, I have been able to gradually progress my training this week and got to play a few sets, a lot of points.

“Yeah, (the) last few days have been good."

Murray also reserved praise for Lendl during the press conference. It was announced in early March that Murray would work with Lendl for a third time . It was a renewal of a partnership that saw the former British No. 1 win all three of his Grand Slam titles (2012, 2013 and 2016) and two Olympic gold medals.

Murray says that the continued belief Lendl has in him has helped the former world No. 1 following an injury-plagued few years.

"Yeah, obviously having Ivan (Lendl) on my team helps,” added Murray.

“We have had a lot of success in the past. We know each other well.

“He still believes in me. There are not loads of coaches, people out there, that have done over this last period (believed in me), and he has. That definitely helps me."

Murray begins his quest for a third Wimbledon crown with a first-round tie against James Duckworth on Centre Court on Monday.

