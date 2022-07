Tennis

Heather Watson is 'probably the favourite' to beat Jule Niemier on grass at Wimbledon - Mats Wilander

Mats Wilander has given his reaction to Heather Watson reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career. The Eurosport tennis expert predicts the Brit will beat Jule Niemier in the next round at SW19.

00:00:33, 4 hours ago