Tennis

‘He’s getting ready for Kyrgios!’ – Novak Djokovic turns on style to reach final: Day 13 wrap from Wimbledon

Despite getting off to a shocking start, defending champion Novak Djokovic powered back from a set down to cruise past Britain's Cameron Norrie in four sets in their Wimbledon semi-final. Djokovic, who will now take on Australia's Nick Kyrgios in Sunday's showpiece at the All England Club, showed his class to storm through after his sluggish opening on Centre Court.

00:02:39, an hour ago