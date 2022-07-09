Wimbledon was never on Ons Jabeur’s radar when she was a youngster, the No.3 seed admits, simply because there weren’t any grass courts when she was growing up in Tunisia.

Jabeur takes on Elena Rybakina in Saturday’s Wimbledon final as she aims to become a Grand Slam champion for the first time in her career.

“I'm not going to lie to you, winning Wimbledon was not my childhood dream,” she told the BBC

“The childhood dream was always the French Open. We don't have any grass courts in Tunisia so I couldn't imagine being at Wimbledon when I was young.

“But it became a dream when I reached the quarter-finals last year because I enjoyed being here and enjoyed everything about Wimbledon. So from then it was the target for me: to come back and win here.”

Beating Maria to reach the final was just the latest chapter in Jabeur’s remarkable story and going into Saturday’s final, it feels like she’s in confident mood.

“My first big success came when I won the French Open junior title in 2011, but then I struggled a lot with the transition from juniors to the professional tour,” she explained.

“But in recent years I have managed to figure out how to really play with my game and now I am one more match from a senior Grand Slam title. It is an incredible feeling and will be even better if I can win on Saturday.

“I love everything about Wimbledon - the grass, the strawberries, the traditions. Now I want to be part of this tradition, I want to be a champion and a member at the All England Club.

“I love this positive energy and hopefully that can help me win the Wimbledon title.

Unfortunately, Jabeur’s parents are unable to cheer her on in person because they don’t have visas. But the 27-year-old is hoping to make it a double celebration for the people of Tunisia, who are marking the Eid al-Adha holiday this weekend.

“My brother Hatem is planning to come over from Tunisia and will hopefully be there on Saturday, but unfortunately the other members of my family don't have visas,” Jabeur explained.

“It will be tough for them but they will be cheering for me back home.

“My parents Samira and Ridha and sister Yasmine can't come to London, but it will be great that Hatem, and possibly my brother-in-law, will be here.

“Now I hope it can be a great, great Saturday. If I was able to win the title it would be a double celebration because it is Eid on Saturday, which is one of my favourite holidays. It's like our Christmas.

“Usually we celebrate by eating barbecued sheep and spending time with the family. I always miss it. But maybe it is going to be a special celebration afterwards and perhaps I will have my own barbecue.

“I heard the celebrations back home after my semi-final win were crazy, and they would be even crazier if I win on Saturday.

“I love to see the joy in Tunisians, even though it is a difficult moment for them. There are tough times, politically, for many people back home.

“Hopefully, I can win one more match and continue to bring some joy to the people.”

The 23-year-old, who was born in Russia but switched her allegiance to Kazakhstan, is the first Kazakh player to reach the final of a major.

Rybakina’s previous best result at a Slam was making the French Open quarter-finals in 2021.

“I think it’s going to be a great match,” Rybakina said of the final.

“She’s a really good player, a tricky player, and it’s not going to be easy to play against her drop shots.

“I’ll try to do my best. It’s time to enjoy it and have fun on court.”

