Novak Djokovic has played down a "bromance" with Wimbledon final opponent Nick Kyrgios but accepts the pair have a better relationship now than ever before.

Sunday’s singles final will be the third career meeting between Djokovic and Kyrgios, with the latter leading 2-0 in the head-to-head, winning both of the previous encounters in straight sets.

Kyrgios made headlines during the ill-fated Adria Tour amid the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 when he slammed the Serb as “boneheaded” and called him a “tool” last year when Djokovic wrote to Australian Open organisers asking for the easing of quarantine conditions.

But Kyrgios was vocal in his support for the reigning Wimbledon champion back in January, saying he was embarrassed by the treatment of Djokovic, who was detained by local authorities, released and then detained again before being deported ahead of the Australia Open.

“I think everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there. I think it was healthy for the sport. I think every time we played each other, there was hype around it.

“It felt like I was almost the only kind of player to stand up for him with all that kind of drama at Australian Open.”

However, Djokovic stopped short of agreeing that the pair are now close friends, but admitted he appreciated Kyrgios’ support in Australia.

“I don’t know if I can call it a bromance yet, but we definitely have a better relationship than what it was probably prior to January this year,” Djokovic said.

“When it was really tough for me in Australia, he was one of the very few players that came out publicly and supported me and stood by me. That’s something I truly appreciate. So I respect him for that a lot.”

