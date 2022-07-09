Reaching the Wimbledon semi-final has only whetted Cameron Norrie’s appetite for success, with the British ninth seed admitting he wants to “go one further and try to win a Slam”.

The 26-year-old made a blistering start to his semi-final with Novak Djokovic , winning the first set. However, the Serb got into his groove to take the next three sets and secure his place in Sunday’s final against Nick Kyrgios.

But having finally made it past a third round at a major tournament, Norrie can hold his head high when reflecting on an unforgettable Wimbledon.

“Great experience,” he told the ATP Tour . “I can take a lot of confidence from it.

"To reach the semis, reach the Friday of the second week, is pretty sick. But I think for me, I want to go [for] more and I want to do more of that and go one further and try to win a Slam.

“A lot of firsts for me this week, a lot of good experiences. Hopefully I can take them in my stride.”

Norrie - who defeated Pablo Andujar, Jaume Munar, Steve Johnson, Tommy Paul and David Goffin along the way - had been vying to become the second British man after Andy Murray to reach a Wimbledon’s men’s singles final in the Open era, but Djokovic proved just too strong.

“I think looking, comparing to Novak, I think it was just the level of execution from him was better than me,” he said.

“His level of focus, the way he handled his service games was better than me. That was the difference.

“I think I played okay. I just made a lot of returns. I hit the spots well on my serve. Like I said, it was the biggest match of my career. I think it was a six out of 10 set. I think I was running a lot, put a lot of balls in the court.”



With the crowd firmly behind him throughout the tournament, Norrie naturally enjoyed the Wimbledon atmosphere.

“Everyone got behind me,” he said.

“The atmosphere was incredible. Especially serving that game out against [David] Goffin to make my first semi-final was pretty crazy.

“I think it's all happened very quickly. I'm going to have a lot of time to reflect on everything. But it's tough right now to think about it too much. Obviously just getting knocked out. A lot of good learning for me.”

