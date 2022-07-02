Nick Kyrgios has had his say on Alexander Bublik’s controversial underarm serve tactic, approving of the move and calling it “different”.

Bublik produced six underarm serves in one game during his third-round loss to Frances Tiafoe on Friday - a new Wimbledon record - which has caused debate despite a number of players adopting the ploy, including two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.

Kyrgios took to Twitter to give his thoughts and despite providing a positive spin on Bublik’s antics, he hit out at Wimbledon suggesting he would have been fined if it was him.

"I love it, it’s different," he said.

"But if it was me, I would be accused of tanking and get fined a minimum of £15,000."

The tweet came just hours after Kyrgios was issued with a fine worth $10,000 (around £8,200), the largest fine of any player at Wimbledon so far this year.

He was slapped with the bill after he admitted to spitting in the direction of a spectator following his first-round win against Paul Jubb on Tuesday.

The Australian will take to the court again in a mouth-watering third-round contest with fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday.

