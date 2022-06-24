The 19-year-old is keen to forget her clay-court woes and focus on the present - the grass - in front of a full SW19 crowd for the first time.

Raducanu is seeded 10th for these Championships, but that doesn't mean that her route to glory will be any easier.

Van Uytvanck is a tricky test, albeit one that the Briton would be expected to come through, but it is in the later rounds where her nerves will be tested, with an expectant home crowd willing her on.

WHO COULD RADUCANU FACE IN EACH ROUND?

R1: Alison van Uytvanck

R2: Caroline Garcia / Yuriko Miyazaki

R3: Madison Keys / Katie Swan

R4: Danielle Collins / Alison Riske

QF: Angelique Kerber / Ons Jabeur

SF: Maria Sakkari / Annett Kontaveit

F: Iga Swiatek

Belgian Alison van Uytvanck is first in line for the Briton, and should Raducanu make it out of that match unfazed, she could come up against either the vastly experienced Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia or Yuriko Miyazaki.

Madison Keys lies in wait for the teenager in the third round: a stern challenge. Fellow Brit Katie Swan could be a challenger should she upset the American, but it seems likely that the 19th seed Keys will be across the net from Raducanu in the third round. In-form Danielle Collins is the seventh seed and poses a threat in the last 16. She'll need to overcome her compatriot Alison Riske in the third round, and both Americans could give Raducanu a real scare.

Angelique Kerber is one of the big threats in the last eight, but third seed Ons Jabeur is the standout name. The third-round tie between those two should enthrall. Should Raducanu upset the odds against one of Jabeur or Kerber, she'll have earned the right to face one of Maria Sakkari or Estonian second seed Anett Kontaveit in the final four. Jelena Ostapenko, Martina Trevisan and Belinda Bencic all present potential banana skins in the bottom quadrant of the tournament tree, but the Brit, should she make it to this stage, would most likely face one of Sakkari or Kontaveit before meeting Iga Swiatek in the final. The biggest test of them all.

