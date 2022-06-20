Novak Djokovic comes into Wimbledon 2022 on the back of a year like no other in his career.

The Serb was unable to compete at the Australian Open following a complex saga over his unvaccinated Covid-19 status, and until mid-April he had only completed four competitive tour matches due to not being allowed entry into the US for the 'Sunshine Swing', and then being knocked out of the Monte Carlo Masters in the first round.

However he put together some excellent displays during the rest of the European clay-court season, reaching the semi-finals in Madrid, winning in Rome and then making the last eight at Roland Garros before losing to - who else - Rafa Nadal

Djokovic - a six-time champ at SW19 - usually adapts quickly to the grass, but can he do it with so little match practice behind him?

IS DJOKOVIC PLAYING A WARM-UP EVENT PRIOR TO WIMBLEDON?

Djokovic has entered into the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Club in West London, which runs from June 21-26. Joining him there will be Nadal and possibly Andy Murray.

It's an exhibition event, but one that the players enjoy and that represents some vital match practice prior to the big one.

WILL DJOKOVIC BE THE FAVOURITE TO RETAIN HIS TITLE?

Djokovic has still only won 17 matches this year, and so there is less evidence than usual at this time of year on the sort of season he is having. That said, he was very impressive in his run to the French Open quarter-finals before losing to Nadal.

Besides Djokovic, Queen's champion Matteo Berrettini - on a run of 20 wins out of 21 on grass, Halle winner Hubert Hurkacz and Nadal will all likely be strong challengers for the coveted trophy.

WHAT SORT OF RECEPTION CAN DJOKOVIC EXPECT?

The furore over Djokovic's non-participation at the Australian Open in January hasn't quite been forgotten, but it is not expected to be a significant narrative as Djokovic prepares for a return to SW19. That said, Djokovic's coach - 2001 Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic - spoke out after the French Open, condemning the booing his charge received from fans on Court Philippe Chatrier when walking out for his match with Nadal.

