It's one of the more unexpected comebacks of the year, but Serena Williams is finally fit again and will play at Wimbledon.

Williams had been relatively quiet on her playing prospects over recent months, but declared on June 14 via social media her intention to accept a wildcard for the third major of the year.

Since her last competitive match - at Wimbledon 2021, when she had to retire injured in her first-round match - Williams has seen Iga Swiatek take over the mantle at the top of the women's game.

No one quite knows what Williams' return will bring, but she is sure to leave it all out there.

IS SERENA PLAYING A WARM-UP EVENT PRIOR TO WIMBLEDON?

Williams is due to feature at the Eastbourne International running from June 18-25, in what will be her first tournament appearance since last year's Wimbledon.

However, she is only playing in the doubles - with Tunisia's world No. 3 Ons Jabeur - rather than singles as she tries to get some time on the grass ahead of the action at SW19.

WHAT SORT OF CONDITION IS SERENA IN?

That remains to be seen. She has had a long period of inactivity as she recovered from her leg injury, and practice is never the same as matches.

But once the competitive fire ignites in the 22-time slam winner - and with crowd support - she may surprise a few people. One of those might be Karolina Pliskova

WILL WIMBLEDON BE SERENA'S FAREWELL?

Williams has been non-committal on her retirement plans, but there's no doubt she is increasingly building a life for herself away from the court, with burgeoning business interests as well as a young family.

One suspects that after the hard work of getting back fit, she doesn't want to go out with a whimper and will be targeting at least a few wins on the grass. That will probably depend on the favourability of her draw.

After Wimbledon comes the final major of the year at the US Open, which - on her home soil - may be a better setting if she does decide to bow out.

