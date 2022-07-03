Tennis

‘It doesn’t bother me!’ – Mats Wilander on whether Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios can patch up friendship

Mats Wilander says it doesn’t bother him whether Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios can patch up their relationship after their feisty clash at Wimbledon. The seven-time Grand Slam winner says they will always be fighters on the court. Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

00:00:36, 11 hours ago