Stefanos Tsitsipas has hit out at Nick Kyrgios after he lost a fiery third-round tie against the Australian.

The world No. 40 came from a set down to beat the fourth seed 6-7 6-4 6-3 7-6(7) in a match that had code violations, arguments with the umpire, and interventions from referees and supervisors.

Ad

The most contentious moment came at the close of the second set . After losing the set, Tsitsipas hit a ball into the crowd and it missed a spectator by inches. Kyrgios took exception to it, telling umpire Damien Dumusois that the No. 4 seed should have been defaulted. The Greek received a code violation, but for Kyrgios that was not enough.

Wimbledon Kyrgios topples Tsitsipas in Centre Court thriller filled with drama 2 HOURS AGO

For a few minutes, Kyrgios refused to play on - demanding to speak to supervisors and tournament referees. He threatened to walk off court before resuming battle at the start of the third.

And in his post-match press conference, Tsitsipas hit out at Kyrgios.

“Yeah, it's constant bullying,” began Tsitsipas.

“That's what he does. He bullies the opponents. He was probably a bully at school himself. I don't like bullies. I don't like people that put other people down.

“He has some good traits in his character, as well. But when he also has a very evil side to him, which if it's exposed, it can really do a lot of harm and bad to the people around him."

It was also put to the Greek star that Kyrgios thrived in the circus atmosphere.

“I don't think he could play without having a circus around,” added Tsitsipas.

“It's just the way he likes things being done, like he's on his own terms, his own way. He just always gets away with it. I spoke to the umpire briefly, telling him that, You know, it's really crossing the line in many ways.”

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon 'Not spicy at all' - Nadal cruises into last 16, apologises for contentious Sonego net chat 2 HOURS AGO