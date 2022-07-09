Nick Kyrgios believes his journey to the Wimbledon final can inspire all "outcasts" ahead of his highly-anticipated meeting against world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

The Australian is playing in a Grand Slam final for the first time in his career at SW19 against the six-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic on Sunday.

Ad

Ahead of Sunday's showdown, Kyrgios has posted a picture on Instagram of himself when he was a youngster who struggled with his weight. He says he hopes his journey to a Grand Slam final can act as a source of inspiration for children worldwide.

Wimbledon 'I don’t know if I can call it a bromance yet' – Djokovic on Kyrgios 3 HOURS AGO

"I think that's just a strong message for any kid who doubts himself," he told reporters.

"Just keep going. Look at that photo, I literally look like Manny from 'Modern Family'," he said, referring to the hit US comedy series.

"I grew up in Canberra, the courts I trained on were horrible, and now I'm in the Wimbledon final.

"I think it's honestly an inspiration for any kid who's kind of been outcast or just surrounded by negative headlines or just being brought down from a lot of different angles."

Kyrgios has not reached a Grand Slam quarter-final since the Australian Open in 2015. The 27-year-old admits he thought his time to go further in a Slam had been and gone.

He added: "You just have to ride the waves, roll with the punches in a Grand Slam," he said.

"There's definitely times where I hate this sport, but there are times where I think I'm one of the most competitive people I've ever met."

Kyrgios' route to the Wimbledon final has been a turbulent one.

He has received fines totalling $14,000 (£11,638) for spitting towards the crowd in his first round match against Great Britain's Paul Jubb and demanded that Stefanos Tsitsipas be defaulted from their third round clash after the Greek hit a ball into the crowd.

’Going to be fireworks’ - Djokovic ahead of Wimbledon final against Kyrgios

Seven-time Grand Slam winner John McEnroe says he has been enjoying Kyrgios' run to the final.

"He's being professional," he told the BBC. "I love it. He's one of the smartest people I've ever seen, on and off the court."

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon 'I want to win a Slam' - Norrie will take 'confidence' from Wimbledon run 5 HOURS AGO