Tennis

Katie Boulter and Rafael Nadal claim standout wins on Day 4 at Wimbledon

Day four at The Championships at the All England Club saw standout wins for Rafa Nadal and Katie Boulter against Ricardas Berankis and Karolina Pliskova. Elsewhere, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Petra Kvitova and Paula Badosa collected wins. Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

00:03:18, 01/07/2022 at 11:36