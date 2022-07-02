Katie Boulter's dream run at Wimbledon is over after she suffered a 6-1 6-1 defeat to Harmony Tan in the third round.

The match, which lasted just 51 minutes, was quickly wrapped up by a hugely impressive Tan on her Wimbledon debut.

The result came as a surprise to some after a cheerful Wimbledon crowd watched Boulter cause an upset by stunning sixth seed Karolina Pliskova to reach her first-ever third round at a Grand Slam on Thursday.

The Brit struggled to contain Tan, who made life difficult for the 25-year-old and progressed to the second week.

Tan has already seen off Wimbledon legend Serena Williams in the first round, as well as 32nd seed Sara Sorribes Tormo, and admitted in her on-court interview that she could not believe how well she has been playing.

“No, I don’t believe it yet,” she said. “I think if I sleep a little bit tonight, tomorrow I will believe, it’s amazing."

It is the first time Tan has reached the fourth round of a Slam.

“It was really emotional for the first round against Serena (Williams), it was just playing match by match, and yeah, today was really good tennis, I don’t know why!” she added.

