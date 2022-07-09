Nick Kyrgios has jokingly asked Novak Djokovic whether he and the defending Wimbledon champion are "friends" in response to the Serbian's recent comments.

Djokovic has played down a "bromance" with Wimbledon final opponent Kyrgios, but accepts the pair have a better relationship now than ever before.

Posting to his Instagram story on the eve of the final, the Australian shared a screenshot of quotes from an exchange between him and the world No 3.

Novak: 'It took five years to say something nice about me, haha."

Nick: "But I defended you when it mattered!"

Novak: "You did, I appreciate that.'"

Tagging the Serbian, Kyrgios followed up with another remark, "accepting" the Serb's supposed invitiation for a drink or dinner, before adding a PS that challenged the defending champion to a bet on Sunday's final, with the "winner pay[ing]."

Djokovic was quick to respond, reposting the story to his own profile, adding simply: "Deal, let's go to a nightclub and go nuts." Kyrgios has since reshared his opponent's response.

He beat Cristian Garin in straight sets to earn himself a place in the last four, and he has been given an extra day off after Nadal's injury effectively handed him a walkover into Sunday's final.

