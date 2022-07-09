Nick Kyrgios has jokingly asked Novak Djokovic whether he and the defending Wimbledon champion are "friends" in response to the Serbian's recent comments.
Djokovic has played down a "bromance" with Wimbledon final opponent Kyrgios, but accepts the pair have a better relationship now than ever before.
Posting to his Instagram story on the eve of the final, the Australian shared a screenshot of quotes from an exchange between him and the world No 3.
Novak: 'It took five years to say something nice about me, haha."
Nick: "But I defended you when it mattered!"
Novak: "You did, I appreciate that.'"
Tagging the Serbian, Kyrgios followed up with another remark, "accepting" the Serb's supposed invitiation for a drink or dinner, before adding a PS that challenged the defending champion to a bet on Sunday's final, with the "winner pay[ing]."
Djokovic was quick to respond, reposting the story to his own profile, adding simply: "Deal, let's go to a nightclub and go nuts." Kyrgios has since reshared his opponent's response.
The pair's meeting in the Wimbledon final is a highly-anticipated encounter. Djokovic came through the semi-finals despite a gallant effort from Cameron Norrie on Friday, while Kyrgios profited from Rafael Nadal's withdrawal after an abdominal injury.
The unseeded Australian has been in quality form throughout the tournament, and he overcame some shoulder difficulties of his own, sustained in in five-set battle with Brandon Nakashima to reach the quarter-final.
He beat Cristian Garin in straight sets to earn himself a place in the last four, and he has been given an extra day off after Nadal's injury effectively handed him a walkover into Sunday's final.
- - -
Watch the Wimbledon men's singles final live on Eurosport and discovery+ on July 10.
