Matteo Berrettini is out of Wimbledon after testing positive for Covid.

Berrettini, who fell to a four-set defeat to Novak Djokovic in last year’s final, had only recently returned from surgery on his right hand.

The Italian had made a sensational comeback during the grass swing, chalking up a 9-0 record that carried him to titles at Queen’s and the Stuttgart Open, but he will now be absent from the Grand Slam at SW19.

“I am heartbroken to announce that I need to withdraw from Wimbledon due to a positive Covid-19 test result,” Berrettini wrote on Instagram.

“I have had flu symptoms and been isolating the last few days. Despite symptoms not being severe, I decided it was important to take another test this morning to protect the health and safety of my fellow competitors and everyone else involved in the tournament.

“I have no words to describe the extreme disappointed I feel. The dream is over for this year, but I will be back stronger.”

The eighth seed was due to face Chile’s Cristian Garín in the opening round on Tuesday. Lucky loser Elias Ymer was immediately drafted in to replace him in the draw, with the match moving from first on No. 1 Court to third on Court 18.

