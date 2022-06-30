Tamara Korpatsch has rescinded her comments towards Harmony Tan after she dropped out of their opening doubles match at Wimbledon.

Last night, Korpatsch took to Instagram to outwardly share her complaints regarding Tan , who was unable to compete in the doubles match due to an injury she had sustained in her first-round singles game against Serena Williams.

The German, however, has had a change of heart after supposedly having a conversation with Tan as per her new Instagram story.

“Me and Harmony have talked and figured out all [our] misunderstandings. She made me clear about her injury now and we already apologised to each other,” Korpatsch wrote.

“[Due to this] fact I will delete my previous post regarding this situation. And I will ask [you] not to write bad comments to her, don't want that she get insults! Hope for your understanding!”

Korpatsch has previously said about Tan on Instagram: “Unfortunately my doubles partner H. Tan retired from our doubles today.

“She just texted me this morning. Let me wait here one hour before the match start. I’m very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can’t play my first doubles Grand Slam.

“And it’s really not fair for me I didn’t deserve that. She asked me before the tournament if we wanna play doubles and I said yes.

"I didn’t ask her, she asked me! If you’re broken after a 3h match the day before, you can’t play professional. That’s my opinion.”

In a separate post on Instagram, which has been deleted, she said: "My partner Harmony Tan retired from our doubles just today in the morning. For me, [it's] not fair to tell me so late.

"She can't run cause she played a three-hour match yesterday. Sorry, but I've played 6:33h in one day and played a singles match [the] next day.

"It's really not fair and I'm very sad and disappointed that I can't play my first Grand Slam doubles."

The injury that Tan had sustained against Williams, which she won 7-5 1-6 7-6, was due to the fact that the match lasted three hours and ten minutes, clearly taking its toll on Tan physically.

Korpatsch was eliminated from the tournament after her first-round defeat against British Heather Watson.

Tan will face Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo in the second round later today.

