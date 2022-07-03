Nick Kyrgios has called for Stefanos Tsitsipas to be fined after his behaviour during the pairs third round match at Wimbledon on Saturday.

The Australian beat the tournament’s fourth seed 6-7 6-4 6-3 7-6(7) to advance to the fourth round, and has since questioned what punishment Tsitsipas will receive after displaying similar behaviour that saw himself slapped with a fine just days ago.

When he was asked about both players’ actions during the match, Kyrgios demanded people should “stop” comparing.

“We just really need to stop putting us on the same level of behaviour today,” Kyrgios said.

“I’ll get fined for that so why would I need to apologise.”

The world No. 40 has received the largest fine of any player at Wimbledon so far after he admitted to spitting towards a heckling fan following his first round victory over Paul Jubb.

“Does that make it okay? I have apologised and I've been hit with massive fines,” Kyrgios explained.

“I'm getting fined for it. Because I got -- I always get fined. I'm very keen to see what he will get after today.”

Tsitsipas, however, claimed Kyrgios is a “bully” after losing his temper with the 27-year-old.

“He was probably a bully in school,” he said. “He has an evil side to him and it does a lot of harm to people around him.”

A feud between the two players began in 2018 when Kyrgios called the Greek star out on social media, but that seemed to have been put to one side when they joined up as a doubles pairing in the 2019 Citi Open.

As a result of the match, Kyrgios will face world no 56 Brandon Nakashima in the fourth round with the tie set to take place on Monday.

