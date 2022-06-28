Nick Kyrgios overcame Paul Jubb in an epic five-set thriller on Court 3, as the world No. 40 was given a huge scare by the precocious British wildcard.

Jubb stunned the Wimbledon crowd by winning the first set by breaking Kyrgios in the eighth game.

Kyrgios fought back to win the second set 6-1 with two breaks of serve, while the third was more keenly contested until the Australian broke Jubb’s serve to take a 6-5 lead, and hold his own to win it 7-5.

With the pressure on the young Brit, only two games went to deuce, with both players holding their serve to reach the tie-break.

Jubb was able to take four points in a row to win the tie-break 7-3 and level it up at 2-2 going into the fifth and final set.

It was a pulsating final set, as Kyrgios broke Jubb’s serve in the sixth game and was serving for the match at 5-3. Jubb broke his serve on his third break point to keep the match alive. He subsequently held his serve to level it up at 5-5.

Kyrgios won his service game after saving three break points, and went onto clinch the set 7-5. Jubb left the court to a well-deserved standing ovation after a valiant display.

In a match resuming from last night, Heather Watson returned to the court against Tamara Korpatsch of Germany to play out the decisive set.

Watson broke Korpatsch’s serve twice to take the set 6-2 in 31 minutes and progress to the next round, winning 6-7 7-5 6-2.

Ryan Peniston cruised to a 6-4 6-3 6-2 win over Henri Laaksonen in a match that lasted two hours.

It was the 26-year-old's first win at Wimbledon on a day to remember for the world No. 135, and it took him only 39 minutes to claim the first set.

He then saved three break points in the sixth game of the second set, and survived another to continue his momentum. Peniston moved two sets to love ahead on his third set point when Laaksonen misjudged a shot from the baseline.

It looked like the pressure may have got to Peniston after losing a game on his service for the first time in the match.

But his Swiss opponent could not seize the advantage and hit a shot wide on Peniston’s first match point, capping off a memorable day for the Brit.

Katie Swan missed out on the chance to win only her second Grand Slam match after losing 4-6 6-4 6-4 to Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk.

An injury to her left thigh ultimately proved costly, as the 23-year-old slipped during the first point of the match.

She showed her fighting spirit to recover from going a break down to win the opening set 6-4, but needed medical attention in a keenly-fought second set.

That gave Kostyuk the momentum to break the Brit’s deserve in the first game of the final set to secure a victory by two sets to one.

It was a disappointing day for wildcard Jay Clarke who lost in straight sets to Chris Harrison in a match that lasted 2 hours and 23 minutes.

The first set went to a tie-break which Harrison won 7-3, but the second set more conclusive as the American twice broke Clarke’s serve to win it 6-1.

Despite a brief comeback from Clarke to take a 4-1 lead in the third set, Harrison fought back to take it to a tie-break, which he won 8-6 and win it three sets to love.

Sonay Kartal was making her Wimbledon debut and lost in three sets to Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove of the Netherlands 4-6 6-3 1-6.

The Dutchwoman was a replacement for Danka Kovinic of Montenegro, who was unable to compete to a back injury.

Kartal lost in three sets, with the deciding set clinched comfortably 6-1 in favour of Pattinama Kerkhove to reach the second round.

