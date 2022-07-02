Katie Boulter had no complaints after being shunted on to No. 2 Court for her loss to Harmony Tan in the third round of Wimbledon.

There was expectation that she would be on the show court once again, but Wimbledon officials elected to put her on an outside court.

“You’re supposed to put the best matches out there on Centre Court and on Court One,” Boulter said. “We’ve got Iga (Swiatek) who is out there on and I don’t know how many match winning streak. I would never expect to be put ahead of players like that.”

Reflecting on her loss to Tan - the victor over Serena Williams in the first round - Boulter said: “I think I’m just a little bit emotionally drained, if I’m honest. It’s been a long few weeks. I’m not going to even talk about this week. I think this week was the cherry on top.

“I’ve been working so hard for a long period of time, getting through an injury to start with is a huge, huge struggle. I made it through, and I’m here and played some amazing tennis week in, week out. I’ve played a lot of matches. I sort of went from zero to a hundred quite quickly.

“This week has probably been the tipping point. I’ve played some great matches. It’s also been very emotional. I think today was one step too far for me.”

