Andy Murray will continue to play Wimbledon as it is the Grand Slam where he has most chance of future success, according to Mats Wilander.

Two-time champion Murray had never previously lost before the third round at the All England Club in 13 attempts, but he could not overcome a dominant serving display from Isner, who won 6-4 7-6(4) 6-7(3) 6-4.

Isner finished with 36 aces and made 73 per cent of his first serves. He also converted two of his three break-point chances while Murray passed up both of his.

“Andy is not quite there,” said Wilander. “He's not quite winning the big points, and we saw that in the fourth set, where he missed two easy shots to lose his serve at 4-2. He wouldn’t have done that five or six years ago.

“I think he is a little bit rusty.

"He is ranked in the top 50 – which is an unbelievable effort considering everything he has been through. He has asked Ivan Lendl to come back which tells us everything you need to know. He is 100% committed to coming back. Where does that comeback end? Top 10? Top 20?”

Co-presenter Barbara Schett put it to Wilander whether Murray would play singles again at Wimbledon, and the seven-time Grand Slam winner was sure he would.

“I think he's going to try and keep playing here for as long as he can,” added Wilander.

“I think he realises that grass is most probably the best chance he has. Maybe not to win Wimbledon again, but to do well - because very few players know how to play on a grass court these days."

Despite the defeat, Wilander was impressed with Murray's movement.

"I think he's committed himself," added Wilander.

"He looks like he's moving. I don't know if he's moving as well as ever, but it doesn't look like he has a limp any more.

"And again, Ivan Lendl would rather be on the golf course unless he's with somebody who's very, very committed. So I think that that conversation has taken place and Andy Murray looks good."

