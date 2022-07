Tennis

‘Novak has been a more difficult opponent’ – Mats Wilander on Rafael Nadal calling Roger Federer his ‘greatest rival’

Mats Wilander says that Novak Djokovic has been Rafael Nadal’s most difficult opponent after the Spaniard called Roger Federer his “greatest rival”. Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

00:00:47, 10 hours ago