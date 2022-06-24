Ons Jabeur says she has willingly "chosen" to take on the challenge of blazing a trail for the next generation - and that she is not finding it a burden.

By winning the Madrid Open in May , Tunisian Jabeur became the first Arab or African woman to win a WTA 1000 event.

No male or female Arab player had ever been ranked in tennis' top 10 before her either, but she broke down that blank in October last year.

She has further goals, but most of all she hopes her successes translate into giving opportunities for others.

“I tell myself I chose to do this. I chose to inspire people. I chose to be the person that I am. I want to share my experience one day and really get more and more generations here.

“So I don’t see it as a burden, I see it as a great pleasure and great responsibility.

"It’s part of the job, it’s part of why I am playing today. And I do believe in sharing. Sharing could help me, help me as a player and help the other generations.”

But, as she reflected on her progression, she also retains one more clear objective this year - which she may achieve at Wimbledon, where she has been drawn against Sweden's Mirjam Bjorklund in the first round.

“I honestly don’t think that something changed this year," she said.

“But the evolution that I’m getting from year to year, the experience that I’m getting, the matches that I’ve been winning are getting me more and more experience. That’s helped me to be the player that I am today.

“I feel like I needed to go through a lot of steps to achieve them and be the player I am today because I cannot just jump from step one to step 10.

"I’m the kind of player that takes my time, learning about myself, learning about some other things.

“I’m glad that at the beginning of the season I set my goals high, and said that I want to hold titles, win a Grand Slam and be top five. There is one more to achieve [a major] and hopefully I will achieve it.

“It would mean a lot [to win Wimbledon]. It’s just such a great tournament. I remember the crowd last year was amazing. It’s a surface that I can play really well on and I can enjoy myself. And that’s why I would love to get the Wimbledon trophy.

"Hopefully I will be ready. My eyes are on Wimbledon.”

