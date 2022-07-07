Rafa Nadal is set to play through the pain barrier when he faces Nick Kyrgios on Friday afternoon in the semi-final of the Wimbledon Championships.

The 36-year-old suffered a 7mm abdominal tear halfway through the first set in his semi-final victory over Taylor Fritz , and was a heavy doubt for his last four clash with Kyrgios.

Ad

Marca have confirmed that Nadal is ready to play for a spot in the final, as he looks to close in on a 2022 Surface Slam and Channel Slam, and began preparations for the mouth-watering showdown in a training session on Thursday.

Wimbledon Nadal playing with '7mm abdominal tear' leaves Wilander 'completely amazed' 2 HOURS AGO

The Spaniard confirmed his family in attendance during Wednesday’s quarter-final pleaded with him to pull out of the match, as he was visibly in pain and needed off-court treatment, but he defied their wishes and continued to mount a comeback from behind to book his place in the semi-final.

Talking on-court after his five-set victory over Fritz, Nadal was hopeful he’ll be ready for the semi-final crunch with Kyrgios, and was full of praise for his opponent.

"I hope to be ready to play, that's the first thing," Nadal said. "Nick is a great player in all players, but especially here in grass.

"I'll need to be at 100 percent to have the best chance."

If he can overcome a tricky test in Kyrgios, he’ll face either British No. 1 Cameron Norrie or world No. 3 Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s final.

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon History-maker Jabeur into first Wimbledon final after battling past Maria 2 HOURS AGO