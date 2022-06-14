Serena Williams looks set to return to action at Wimbledon this year, the place where she made her last competitive appearance 12 months ago.

Williams has not played since injuring her left leg in the first round of last year’s tournament, but is now going to grace the court again at SW19.

Ad

She posted the announcement on social media, which included a picture of her trainers and the words: "SW and SW19. It's a date. 2022, see you there."

Tennis ‘We need to encourage the tournaments to keep growing’ - Nadal welcomes changes 2 HOURS AGO

Williams also tagged Eastbourne in the post, opening up the possibility that she could be in action as early as next week at the pre-Wimbledon event.

The 40-year-old is one of the all-time greats of the game after winning 23 Grand Slam singles titles – and seven of those have come at Wimbledon.

Williams was victorious at the competition in 2016, and also reached the final in 2018 and 2019. She could compete in either the women’s or mixed doubles disciplines this year.

After being excluded from the original entry list, the inclusion of Williams will be as a wildcard.

Roger Federer was also omitted from the original entry list, and it appears that there will be no such U-turns for the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

He is targeting a return at the Laver Cup in September, according to quotes published by insidesport via an interview with Swiss broadcaster SRF

“I had surgery at the end of August and people ask me ‘So, how does it look?’. And each time I have to answer that it will take a little more time.

“I just have to stay patient, I’m making constant progress.”

The Spaniard has recently undergone treatment on a chronic foot problem after winning his 14th French Open title earlier this month.

He was pictured on crutches after receiving the treatment, and is yet to confirm his place at the tournament.

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Tennis ‘I felt like I had lost it’ – Mouratoglou explains why he split from Serena to coach Halep 21 HOURS AGO