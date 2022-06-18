Former tennis star Jim Courier believes there is “something magical” about Daniil Medvedev, hailing the world No.1 as “authentic”.

Medvedev and the four-time Grand Slam champion Courier made the headlines back in January when the Russian demanded the crowd “show some respect” for Courier during a frosty post-match interview following his victory over Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open.

Medvedev, who will not appear at Wimbledon after Russian and Belarusian players were banned from taking part, was unhappy his interview was interrupted with jeers, and also accused the supporters who made noise between his first and second serves of having a “low IQ”.

Reflecting on the memorable interview, Courier told The Age: “Those post-match moments with the players, where they can showcase who they are, when the mask drops for a second, are so vital for the sport.

“And not everyone wants to be loved by everyone. Medvedev is perfectly fine if people don’t like him.

“But I kind of love it about him because he’s just authentic, he’s not polished, not media trained.

“He’s just going to let you know what he’s thinking and there’s something magical about that.”

Medvedev has been in scintillating form this week at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, beating Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 6-4 to set up a semi-final with Oscar Otte.

However, he will not be able to take that form into Wimbledon later this month following the controversial decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the third major of the year on account of the invasion of Ukraine.

2014 finalist Eugenie Bouchard has announced her withdrawal from the competition due to the decision not to award ranking points, focusing instead on the US Open and the Australian Open.

However, high-profile players such as Andy Murray and Nick Kyrgios have dismissed ranking points concerns.

