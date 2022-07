Tennis

'Surprising she hasn't been there before' - Mats Wilander on Heather Watson reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon

Mats Wilander has given his reaction to Heather Watson reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career. The Eurosport tennis expert believes the 30-year-old can still do "something big" in the women's game.

00:00:24, 4 hours ago