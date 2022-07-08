Nick Kyrgios’ mother admits her son is “finally appreciating” his life after a period where he used to sit in his room and play video games rather than seeing the world.

He will face either Novak Djokovic or Britain’s Cameron Norrie, who play their semi-final on Centre Court on Friday.

"He's finally appreciating where he is, that's the best thing about all this," Norlaila Kyrgios told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Beforehand it was so hard for us to get him to do anything. He was happy to sit in his room and play video games all the time. His shoulder would hurt him from how much he would play.

"In Beijing we wanted him to walk the Great Wall of China with us. Who wouldn't, right? But Nick wouldn't go. He was happy to sit in his room and order in, that's what worried me.

"I remember in Canada we said, 'Let's go to Niagara Falls'. He wouldn't even go there. Nick wouldn't want to do those things.”

Earlier this year, Kyrgios opened up about his battle with mental health , revealing he had self-harmed and struggled with suicidal thoughts. The Australian said he abused alcohol and drugs during one of his "darkest periods" in 2019.

This year, he began to pick and choose which tournaments to play. The world No. 40 won the men’s doubles Australian Open title with friend Thanasi Kokkinakis, but played just one tournament on clay before returning after the French Open in fine form for the grass swing.

Although Kyrgios caused controversy in his third-round match at Wimbledon with Stefanos Tsitsipas, he remained largely calm in his victories over Brandon Nakashima and Cristian Garin to reach Sunday’s semi-finals, before Nadal's withdrawal thrust him into the final.

His mother says she is “really happy” to see where Kyrgios is at after some troublesome years.

“Wow, there's such a difference now," added Norlaila. "I see it on his [Instagram] stories. Since the Australian Open this year [in January], he has started doing some things.

“He now understands that life doesn't revolve around tennis. No one expects him to be like that. You have to enjoy your life. I'm really happy he is now."

