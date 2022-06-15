Carlos Alcaraz is aiming to win Wimbledon, with the 19-year-old saying that “it’s the dream”.

Alcaraz has already had a memorable year, becoming the youngest player to win an ATP 500 title and the youngest to win the Miami Masters.

Ad

At the Madrid Open, he managed to beat both Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals and world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, making him the youngest player to win a match against a world No. 1 since Rafael Nadal against Roger Federer in the third round of the 2004 Miami Open.

ATP Halle Kyrgios: I'm top five or top 10 on grass 18 HOURS AGO

He beat Alexander Zverev in the final, defeating the three top seeds in three consecutive matches, and winning the title in his home country.

The hope is that the good form continues, with Alcaraz set to feature at Wimbledon this month.

When asked about the likelihood of him winning the title, he said: “Of course, I see it as possible. In the end, it’s the dream I’m looking for. It’s what I work for every day.

“Everyone remembers the 2008 final between Nadal and Federer, considered one of the best matches in history and it was spectacular.

“Rafa has won historic matches several times… at Wimbledon, and I say to myself: ‘I wish I could be there playing this type of match.’”

'Too good, outrageous' - Alcaraz sizzles in fourth set tie-break

Alcaraz may still only be a teenager, but he’s seen as an inspiration among many other young professionals in the game, with British No. 4 Jack Draper citing him as the level he wants to get to

“Alcaraz is very special. I see him as a benchmark kind of player,” he said.

“That is who I am judging myself against. His standards, his work rate and the way he plays. Watching someone like that you can learn a lot and I hope one day I will be competing for big titles against him.”

Draper also cited fellow British player Emma Radacanu, and good friend, as someone who he’d also like to emulate.

“It was a big motivation to see Emma win [the US Open]. Inspired me for sure.”

“I think watching her do something special, made me think as someone in a tough place who was injured, I saw her do well and thought I could do that. Not to the same extent maybe as the women’s game is a bit younger, so you can do that a bit younger, but definitely shows you can go from a tough place to an incredible place quickly.”

'Another hammer blow' - Sensational forehand from Alcaraz stuns Zverev

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon Williams' Wimbledon singles return confirmed, after Eastbourne doubles A DAY AGO