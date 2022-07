Tennis

'Very impressive' - Mats Wilander reflects on Wimbledon women's singles final won by Elena Rybakina in three sets

Mats Wilander reflects on Wimbledon women's singles final won by Elena Rybakina in three sets. He said: "Elena Rybakina hits and serves so well. She doesn’t really have any weaknesses from the back of the court. To be that calm after losing the first set and win pretty easily in the second and third is very impressive.”

