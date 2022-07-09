Tennis

'We have a future, bright champion in front of us' - Alex Corretja reflects on Elena Rybakina winning Wimbledon

Eurosport tennis expert Alex Corretja was impressed by Rybakina's tactical game against Jabeur and tips the 23-year-old for even greater success in the future. He said: "For Elena, she was hitting [well]; her forehand - the cross-court and backhand down-the-line - her serve, [as well]. She handled her emotions very nicely. It’s not that easy. We have a future, bright champion in front of us."

00:00:49, an hour ago