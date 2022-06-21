Welsh 14-year-old Mimi Xu begins her Wimbledon qualifying campaign on Tuesday, as she tries to become the youngest female player to reach the main draw since the open era began in 1968.

The teenager takes on the USA’s Hanna Chang in the first round, but should she come through that, she will also have to win another two matches to feature in Friday’s draw.

Xu, who learnt her trade in Swansea, also became the youngest player to enter Junior Wimbledon last year, and she is already blazing a trail having been given a wild card for qualifying after winning the Under-18s title at April’s National Tennis Championships.

"I'm really looking forward to competing this week," Xu told BBC Sport

"It's a big step up from last year but I'm really grateful to have had incredible support from Loughborough academy, the LTA and Tennis Wales.

"No matter the result, it's a privilege to compete at Wimbledon with other fantastic players.”

Coco Gauff became the youngest female player to qualify for the Championships when she competed as a 15-year-old in 2015, beating the previous record set by Britain’s Annabel Croft.

Xu has her work cut out when she walks out on Court 15 in Roehampton this afternoon. Ranked 1147 in the world, she takes on a player in Chang who is 878 places above her.

