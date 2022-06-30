Two tallies that tennis fans keep a very close eye on remain: who has the most men's Grand Slam singles titles, and who has the most Wimbledon crowns?

Following his incredible triumphs at both the Australian Open and the French Open, Rafael Nadal has pulled clear of his great rivals, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, with 22 Grand Slam singles titles to his name.

The Spaniard is looking to further extend his record number at Wimbledon this fortnight, while Djokovic will be desperate to claw back another and defend his title at SW19 at the same time.

For Federer, it is a continued period of immense frustration as he battles back from injury with his focus in terms of Grand Slams having already shifted to 2023.

Fans would love to see Nadal and Djokovic go head-to-head again at Wimbledon, just as they did at Roland-Garros when the 14-time champion in Paris fought his way to a hugely impressive victory.

While it has been a season to forget so far for Djokovic, who suffered a nightmare debacle in Melbourne in being sent home before the tournament had even begun, he will be as fired up as ever to go all the way on Centre Court.

Here is the list of the most men's Grand Slam singles titles with eight players having reached double-figures:

22 - Rafael Nadal

20 - Novak Djokovic

20 - Roger Federer

14 - Pete Sampras

12 - Roy Emerson

11 - Rod Laver

11 - Bjorn Borg

10 - Bill Tilden

As for Wimbledon, Federer still leads the way in terms of men's singles titles at the iconic event, and Djokovic cannot catch him this year even with another triumph.

Federer's latest title came in 2017 when he moved past Sampras to assume the record for himself after yet another Centre Court crown.

Djokovic has always said that Sampras was his tennis hero growing up, so it would be extremely significant for the Serb to draw level with him on seven titles if he were to hold the trophy aloft next Sunday.

Here is the list of the most men's Wimbledon singles titles in the Open era (Williams Renshaw won seven titles in the amateur era):

8 - Roger Federer

7 - Pete Sampras

6 - Novak Djokovic

5 - Bjorn Borg

3 - John McEnroe

3 - Boris Becker

