Serena Williams returns to action at Wimbledon this year, following on from her appearance in the women's doubles at Eastbourne last week.

The 40-year-old is looking to firmly consign a frustrating injury-plagued 12 months behind her as she appears at the All England club as a wild card.

Ad

Since withdrawing from the first round at Wimbledon last year, the American was forced to miss last year’s US Open and this year’s Australian Open, before choosing to miss the French Open.

Wimbledon Wimbledon order of play, Day 2 - When are Nadal, Swiatek and Williams playing? 17 HOURS AGO

But one of the sport’s most iconic figures is back competing, and one of the most striking things about the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s appearance in Eastbourne were the plasters on her cheek.

A report from The Times claims this is due to a longstanding sinus problem, and the tape plays a crucial role in relieving the symptoms.

Williams spoke about playing with the condition in 2007 and said at the time in quotes published by the Edinburgh Evening News : “I’m a sinus sufferer. Playing tennis or pretty much doing anything every day is not easy when you have sinuses. You feel a lot of pressure, congestion and pain and training for Grand Slams... it’s not easy.”

Sinusitis is a condition that swells the empty spaces behind your cheeks connecting to the nose. Once the lining swells, mucus cannot drain from your nose and throat correctly.

'Tennis needs her' - Serena will be 'super dangerous' for any opponent, says Corretja

There is a degree of scepticism surrounding her chances of success at Wimbledon after initially being left off the entry list for this year’s event.

However, her dramatic inclusion as a wildcard has her fans dreaming of an eighth title at the All England Club.

Todd Woodbridge is intrigued as to how she will fare on the court, and told Eurosport : "What is so surprising is that she didn’t enter - she was not going to turn up.

"She must have not thought she was ready, but then she got the bug and thought, ‘you know what, I’m coming’. We saw her play a couple of doubles matches with Ons Jabeur, which gave us an insight into what sort of form she brings.

"I’m a little concerned for her, having not played for a year. How is she moving? She has had the opportunity to go out onto Centre Court and test - which is something new. The club broke the tradition, allowing players to go and break that court in so it’s not as greasy on the first day.

"They were worried about injuries, which is what happened to Serena last year. When we look at Serena, she’s been such an offensive and aggressive player, but it’s her defensive capabilities and her movement that has really been outstanding.

"If she can bring those into the singles, she could be dangerous, but I think it could be hard for her having been away from the game.

"I don’t think she has played a lot. When we talk about distractions, it’s really important to note that there has been the Academy Awards, there’s been movies… multi-million dollar businesses that she runs alongside her husband.

"She is also a mum, and they are all distractions. We know this in any sport, but especially in tennis, you have to be so focused and insular, you have to shut everything else out. I think that is going to be hard for her to hone the concentration and be ready to play at her best here.

"The question a lot of us have asked is, 'is this Serena coming to say goodbye?'"

---

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon 'Is this Serena coming to say goodbye?' - Woodbridge on 'surprising' Williams appearance A DAY AGO