Caroline Garcia ended Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon run with ruthless efficiency as she rattled off a 6-3 6-3 win in the second round on Wednesday.

Raducanu had struggled for fluency in her first-round win, but had hinted at things to come. Unfortunately for the British public, none of that came to fruition as Garcia showed her class on Centre Court.

Ad

Garcia found multiple breaks in each set to secure the victory in a little under 90 minutes.

Wimbledon Wimbledon order of play, Day 3 - When are Djokovic, Raducanu and Murray playing? A DAY AGO

"I was really preparing for this match really well," said Garcia, who has now won seven grass matches in a row and will next face Zhang Shuai.

"Emma is a huge player and in her home tournament and she proved she can do very well on the big stage. I really enjoyed playing on Centre Court, it was my first time and very special.

"I am a French player so I know how it is in Roland-Garros. It's fair that they support Emma and of course it a great memory for me and as always it is a lot of respect."

While Garcia approached Wimbledon in strong form after winning the Bad Homburg title, Raducanu had limited grass preparation due to her side injury in Nottingham early in the summer.

That perhaps was a telling factor as Raducanu was pushed back and ultimately outclassed by a confident opponent.

Day one wrap: Raducanu delights on Centre Court debut, Murray back with a win

World No. 55 Garcia held from 0-30 down in the opening game and then broke to move 2-0 ahead.

Although Raducanu hit straight back when Garcia twice netted from deuce on her serve, the set then slipped away from Raducanu as she lost three games in a row.

Garcia’s attacking approach earned her a second break after Raducanu slipped on the grass, and she consolidated following two backhand errors from the British No. 1.

Raducanu managed to save a set point on her own serve but Garcia closed it out on confident fashion in the next game.

France's Caroline Garcia reacts as sho competes against Britain's Emma Raducanu during their women's singles tennis match on the third day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on June 29, 2022. Image credit: Getty Images

Garcia continued to press and look to step into the court, but Raducanu responded by creating a break-point chance and then rattling through a love hold.

Still it was Garcia who looked on top in most rallies and a break in the fifth game left Centre Court subdued.

The noise soon cranked up as Raducanu followed up a winner with a brilliant return and then broke after a Garcia double fault. But Raducanu couldn’t build on her efforts and a double fault in the next game led to Garcia restoring her advantage.

The crowd tried to rouse Raducanu but this time she couldn’t hit back and Garcia sealed an impressive victory with a backhand winner.

- -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon Raducanu looks to emulate Nadal 'fight and energy' after first-round win YESTERDAY AT 08:32