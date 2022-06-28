Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray will take to Centre Court on Wednesday as both Britons look to advance to the third round of Wimbledon.

Men's top seed Novak Djokovic will be the first match on Centre, followed by the two home favourites, who both face experienced figures in the game: Raducanu is matched up with Caroline Garcia - who dispatched Raducanu's compatriot Yuriko Miyazaki in three sets on Monday - whilst John Isner is Murray's opponent; the big-serving 20th seed stands in the way of what would be another place in round three for the Scot.

Ad

Defending champion Djokovic is rewarded for his battling display against Soon-woo Kwon in the first round with a contest against Thanasi Kokkinakis; the Australian coming through unseeded Pole Kamil Majchrzak in straight sets to earn himself a crack at the world No. 3.

Wimbledon 'Remove them from the crowd' - Kyrgios angry at 'disrespect' from fans 5 HOURS AGO

Also in action will be British No. 1 Cameron Norrie, who takes to Court 1 against Spaniard Jaume Munar. Norrie is looking to get into the second week of SW19 for the first time.

TOP MATCH - MURRAY V ISNER

Murray is handed a tricky tie in only his second match this tournament, and his lack of a seeded place has cost him as he faces the American Isner.

Murray is 8-0 against the 20th seed in his career, and if the Briton's performance against James Duckworth is anything to go by, Murray could well extend that record to nine.

'Underarm serves are not disrespectful at all' - Wilander on Murray and Kyrgios tactic at Wimbledon

POTENTIAL UPSET - NIEMEIER V KONTAVEIT

Big-serving German Jule Niemeier could prove a tough task for second seed Anett Kontaveit on Court 1.

The Estonian has never been beyond the third round at the Championships, and with Niemeier displaying her grass-court aptitude in a dominating first-round victory over Xiyu Wang, this could be a match that initially goes under the radar, but suddenly springs to your attention.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES - WEDNESDAY 29 JUNE

The first matches start at 11:00 BST (unless stated), followed by the later ties.

CENTRE COURT - 13:30

1. Novak Djokovic v Thansi Kokkinakis

2. Caroline Garcia v Emma Raducanu

3. Andy Murray v John Isner

NO.1 COURT - 13:00

1. Jule Niemeier v Anett Kontaveit

2. Cameron Norrie v Jaume Munar

3. Maria Sakkari v Viktoriya Tomova

NO.2 COURT

1. Casper Ruud v Ugo Humbert

2. Angelique Kerber v Magda Linette

3. Tallon Griekspoor v Carlos Alcaraz

4. Qiang Wang v Heather Watson

NO.3 COURT

1. Ryan Penison v Steve Johnson

2. Yanina Wickmayer v Jelena Ostapenko

3. Jannik Sinner v Mikael Ymer

4. Katarzyna Kawa v Ons Jabeur

COURT 12

1. Anhelina Kalinina v Lesia Tsurenko

2. Tommy Paul v Adrian Mannarino

3. Panna Udvardy v Elise Mertens

4. Tim van Rijthoven v Reilly Opelka

COURT 18

1. Frances Tiafoe v Maximilian Marterer

2. Tatjana Maria v Sorana Cirstea

3. Maja Chwalinska v Alison Riske-Amritraj

COURT 14

1. David Goffin v Sebastian Baez

2. Alexander Bublik v Dusan Lajovic

3. Diane Parry v Mai Hontama

COURT 15

1. Alejandro Tabilo v Miomir Kecmanovic

2. Marie Bouzkova v Ann Li

3. Elisabetta Cocciaretto v Irina-Camelia Begu

COURT 16

2. Oscar Otte v Christian Harrison

3. Nikoloz Basilashvili v Quentin Halys

COURT 17

1. Shuai Zhang v Marta Kostyuk

2. Jiri Vesely v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

3. Dalma Galfi v Kaja Juvan

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Wimbledon ‘It’s a smart play’ – Murray disputes claim that underarm serves are disrespectful 10 HOURS AGO