Top seed Novak Djokovic and British No. 1 Cameron Norrie will return to Centre Court on Friday as third round matches begin.

Ons Jabeur will commence play on Centre Court when she locks horns with French player Diane Parry, before Djokovic faces compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic and Norrie ends the day's play with a match against American Steve Johnson.

Defending champion Djokovic will be hoping to post another routine victory after he comfortably beat Thanasi Kokkinakis in straight sets on Wednesday, whilst ninth seed Norrie aims to back-up his five-set win over Jaume Munar by booking his spot in the fourth round.

Women's third seed Jabeur enjoyed a straightforward 6-4 6-0 win in her last outing when she beat Katarzyna Kawa comfortably, and without reply in the second set.

Promising 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz is also in action. The fifth-seed teenager will play 32nd seeded Oscar Otte in a tough test on Court 1.

TOP MATCH - DJOKOVIC V KECMANOVIC

This one will be a truly interesting watch, with two fellow countrymen battling it out for a place in the fourth round.

Kecmanovic will be looking to upset Djokovic and stake a claim as the top Serbian at this year’s Championships.

Nevertheless, defending champion and top seed Djokovic will be expected to advance past Kecmanovic without too much trouble as he continues his push for a seventh Wimbledon title.

POTENTIAL UPSET - OTTE V ALCARAZ

Alcaraz has done exceptionally well in his second Wimbledon Championships, and has already passed last year’s achievement by progressing past the second round.

He has enjoyed wins over Jan-Lennard Struff and Tallon Griekspoor, and will continue to push himself to go as far as possible in the tournament, starting with Friday’s match against Oscar Otte.

The German will provide a tough test for the Spanish youngster, though. The world No. 36 will bring a pedigree of experience he utilised to see off compatriot Peter Gojowczyk, before a walkover victory against Chris Harrison set-up a tie with Alcaraz.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES

CENTRE COURT - 13:30

1. Diane Parry v Ons Jabeur

2. Novak Djokovic v Miomir Kecmanovic

3. Cameron Norrie v Steve Johnson

NO.1 COURT - 13:00

1. Heather Watson v Kaja Juvan

2. Angelique Kerber v Elise Mertens

3. Oscar Otte v Carlos Alcaraz

