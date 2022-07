Tennis

Wimbledon 2022 Day 7 wrap - Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur battle through, Heather Watson and Carlos Alcaraz fall

Catch up with everything that you may have missed from Day 7 of Wimbledon 2022 with some very exciting action indeed! Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

00:03:08, 9 hours ago