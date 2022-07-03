After lighting up Centre Court on Saturday night, Nick Kyrgios is back on the main stage again, as is Rafael Nadal, as Wimbledon enters its second week.

The Australian has had a steely look about him in SW19, and will face Brandon Nakashima on Monday.

Top Match - Nadal v Van de Zandschulp

The calendar Grand Slam remains a possibility for Nadal, and he has been working his way into the tournament quite nicely.

A lack of grass-court form is not really a worry, as he arguably used his first couple of matches as practice. He upped his level to beat Sonego, and will look to keep on the upward curve against Van de Zandschulp.

The Dutchman will be a threat, as he carries decent weapons in his armoury, but a fit and firing Nadal will surely have too much class.

Potential Upset - Anisimova v Tan

Few people had heard of Harmony Tan before she arrived at Wimbledon, but she became a talking point on the world stage after toppling Serena Williams in round one.

She proved that to be no fluke by beating the No. 32 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo, and she followed that with a 51-minute mauling of Britain’s Katie Boulter.

Amanda Anisimova brought an end to Coco Gauff’s hopes of another Grand Slam final. She was impressive in closing out the win, and it will be interesting to see if either blinks at the prospect of a Wimbledon quarter-final.

Order of Play, Singles

Centre Court - 1:30pm

Brandon Nakashima v Nick Kyrgios

Paula Badosa v Simona Halep

Botic van de Zandschulp v Rafael Nadal

No. 1 Court - 1pm

Elena Rybakina v Petra Martic

Jason Kubler v Taylor Fritz

Amanda Anisimova v Harmony Tan

No. 2 Court - 11am

Cristian Garin v Alex de Minaur

Alize Cornet v Ajla Tomljanovic

- - -

