Wimbledon 2022 Day 8 wrap - Simona Halep shines, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios battle through

Catch up with everything from all the action from Day 8 of the Wimbledon 2022 Championships. Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

00:03:27, an hour ago