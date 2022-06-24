Emma Raducanu has been drawn against Belgian Alison van Uytvanck in the first round of Wimbledon.

The British No. 1's participation in the tournament is still unclear given her recovery from a side strain, but if she does make the start line then a test against the world No. 46 awaits.

Should Raducanu come through that encounter, she could face fellow Brit Lily Miyazaki.

Tenth seed Raducanu has been drawn in the bottom half away from world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, and the earliest she could face the all-conquering Pole is in the final.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams will face world No. 113 Harmony Tan of France in the first round. It will be Williams' first singles match since this time last year, as her recent appearance at the Eastbourne International saw her play only doubles with Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. The latter will be third seed for Wimbledon.

Swiatek will face qualifier Jana Fett in her first match on the SW19 lawns.

Raducanu will lead British interest in South-West London, but there are a host of players behind her ready to make their mark. One of those might be Harriet Dart, who performed impressively at Eastbourne in the lead-up to Wimbledon, beating Jil Teichmann and Marta Kostyuk on her way to the quarter-finals. Dart plays Spain's Rebeka Masarova in her first match.

Like Dart, Katie Boulter shone when knocking out fourth-seed Karolina Pliskova on the south coast, and will hope to continue her form when she plays France' Clara Burel.

Other first-roumd matches sure to be well-followed will be French Open finalist Coco Gauff against Elena-Gabriela Ruse, and 16th-seed Simona Halep against Karolina Muchova.

WOMEN'S TOP SEEDS

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Anett Kontaveit

3. Ons Jabeur

4. Paula Badosa

5. Maria Sakkari

6. Karolina Pliskova

7. Danielle Collins

8. Jessica Pegula

PROJECTED ROUND OF 16 TIES

Iga Swiatek [1] vs Barbora Krejcikova [13]

Garbine Muguruza [9] vs Jessica Pegula [8]

Paula Badosa [4] vs Simona Halep [16]

Coco Gauff [11] vs Karolina Pliskova [6]

Danielle Collins [7] vs Emma Raducanu [10]

Angelique Kerber [15] vs Ons Jabeur [3]

Maria Sakkari [5] vs Jelena Ostapenko [12]

Belinda Bencic [14] vs Anett Kontaveit [2]

MATCHES FEATURING BRITISH PLAYERS

Sonay Kartal [WC] vs Dana Kovinic

Rebeka Masarova vs Harriet Dart

Clara Burel vs Katie Boulter [WC]

Marta Kostyuk vs Katie Swan [WC]

Caroline Garcia vs Lily Miyazaki [WC]

Alison van Uytvanck vs Emma Raducanu [10]

Tamara Korpatsch vs Heather Watson

Jodie Burrage [WC] vs Lesia Tsurenko

- - -

